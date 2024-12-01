Massive Ganja Bust: Arrests in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant drug bust, authorities arrested two individuals after seizing ganja valued at Rs 50 lakh in a district of Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The narcotics, reportedly in transit from Odisha to Haryana's Nuh, were intercepted by the vigilant Highway police team led by Inspector Anand Sahi.

Upon acting on credible intelligence, law enforcement officials apprehended Zamsed (47) from Faridabad and Zahul (30) from Nuh, confiscating 185 kilograms of the contraband. Charges were filed under the stringent NDPS Act.

