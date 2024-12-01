Massive Ganja Bust: Arrests in Uttar Pradesh
Two men were arrested for smuggling ganja worth Rs 50 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. The contraband was being transported from Odisha to Haryana. Police intercepted the truck, seized 185 kg of ganja, and charged the accused under the NDPS Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:07 IST
In a significant drug bust, authorities arrested two individuals after seizing ganja valued at Rs 50 lakh in a district of Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement on Sunday.
The narcotics, reportedly in transit from Odisha to Haryana's Nuh, were intercepted by the vigilant Highway police team led by Inspector Anand Sahi.
Upon acting on credible intelligence, law enforcement officials apprehended Zamsed (47) from Faridabad and Zahul (30) from Nuh, confiscating 185 kilograms of the contraband. Charges were filed under the stringent NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
