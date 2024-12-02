Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi High Court's Senior Designations

The Supreme Court is addressing a plea challenging the senior designation of 70 advocates by the Delhi High Court. The designations sparked controversy when committee member Sudhir Nandrajog resigned, claiming the final list was prepared without his consent. The plea seeks an early listing for hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:27 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is currently examining a plea contesting the senior designation of 70 advocates by the Delhi High Court. This development follows the controversy that ensued after the appointments were made.

Key to the dispute is the resignation of senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog, a member of the high court's committee, who claimed that the list was finalized without his agreement. These appointments were made by a permanent committee that included Chief Justice Manmohan and others.

Seeking a swift resolution, the plea was brought before the Supreme Court, with a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, to request an expedited hearing. The Chief Justice advised that a written letter, instead of an oral mention, be circulated to facilitate the docketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

