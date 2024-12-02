Controversy Erupts Over Delhi High Court's Senior Designations

The Supreme Court is currently examining a plea contesting the senior designation of 70 advocates by the Delhi High Court. This development follows the controversy that ensued after the appointments were made.

Key to the dispute is the resignation of senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog, a member of the high court's committee, who claimed that the list was finalized without his agreement. These appointments were made by a permanent committee that included Chief Justice Manmohan and others.

Seeking a swift resolution, the plea was brought before the Supreme Court, with a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, to request an expedited hearing. The Chief Justice advised that a written letter, instead of an oral mention, be circulated to facilitate the docketing.

