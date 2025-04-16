Left Menu

Harriet Dart's Court Controversy: The Apology That Made Headlines

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologized after requesting a chair umpire to ask her opponent, Lois Boisson, to wear deodorant during the Rouen Open. The comment, caught on microphone, went viral. Dart expressed regret on Instagram, while Boisson humorously responded, tagging a deodorant brand in an Instagram post.

In a surprising turn of events at the clay-court Rouen Open, British tennis player Harriet Dart found herself in the media spotlight for an off-court comment. Dart requested the chair umpire to advise her opponent, French player Lois Boisson, to use deodorant due to an alleged odor issue.

The interaction, which occurred during a changeover and was captured on a live microphone, led to a wave of attention when circulated on social media platforms. Following the backlash, Dart took to Instagram to publicly apologize, acknowledging that her remarks were made in the heat of the moment and did not represent her character.

Lois Boisson, who is on a comeback trail in her career, responded with humor instead of indignation. She shared a post featuring a creatively edited image of herself on the court holding a Dove deodorant, tagging the brand with a note indicating a potential collaboration opportunity. This incident continues to spark conversations in the tennis community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

