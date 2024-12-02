Legal Battle: Canadian Media Giants Challenge OpenAI Over Copyright Scraping Claims
Five of Canada's leading news media outlets are suing OpenAI for copyright infringement. They claim OpenAI 'scraped' and profited from their content without consent. OpenAI argues this practice falls under 'fair dealing' as it transforms original materials. The case could influence AI's future use of news material.
- Country:
- Canada
The battle over digital copyright is intensifying, as five prominent Canadian news outlets have initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI, asserting that the AI company illegally 'scraped' their content for profit. This follows similar legal actions in the United States against OpenAI, creators of the popular chatbot ChatGPT.
At the core of these accusations is the method by which OpenAI allegedly bypassed protective measures on news sites to collect data, violating terms of service. The plaintiffs, including Torstar, Postmedia, and CBC/Radio-Canada, argue that OpenAI's actions breach contract and misuse their content for commercial gain without compensation.
OpenAI, however, maintains its stance that scraping news material is part of 'fair dealing' and not copyright infringement, comparing its process to the transformative nature of Google's digitization efforts. As the courts in both Canada and the U.S. prepare to weigh in, the outcome could significantly affect the development and regulation of AI technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OpenAI
- copyright
- scraping
- lawsuit
- Canada
- news outlets
- ChatGPT
- fair dealing
- AI
- licensing
ALSO READ
Tragic Journey: Inside the Canada-US Border Smuggling Case
Frozen Dreams: Fatal Smuggling Across the Canada-U.S. Border
Tennis-Germany overpower Canada to set up Davis Cup semi with Netherlands
Neuralink's Leap Into Canada: Empowering Minds with Thought-Controlled Tech
Pat King Found Guilty: Key Figure in Canada's Trucker Protests