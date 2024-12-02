NZ Launches ‘Twelve Days of Giving’ Campaign to Boost Philanthropy

Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Louise Upston today launched the Twelve Days of Giving campaign in partnership with Philanthropy New Zealand. The initiative aims to grow philanthropic giving across the country and celebrate the diverse ways New Zealanders make a difference in their communities.

“New Zealand is already one of the most charitable countries in the world, with an estimated $3.8 billion contributed annually through philanthropy,” said Minister Upston. “This campaign provides an opportunity to shine a light on the remarkable efforts of Kiwis who are donating, volunteering, or sharing their expertise to build stronger communities.”

Running from Monday 2 December to Tuesday 17 December, the campaign coincides with Giving Tuesday, a global celebration of generosity, and International Volunteer Day. Over the course of 12 days, social media platforms will share inspirational stories, practical tips, and educational resources about the many ways individuals and organisations can give back.

In addition to highlighting traditional forms of philanthropy such as monetary donations, the campaign will explore innovative approaches like skills-based volunteering, corporate partnerships, and legacy giving. “We want to showcase how everyone, regardless of their means, can contribute to the wellbeing of others,” Minister Upston said.

The campaign seeks to engage a broad spectrum of participants, including individuals, businesses, and community groups, in fostering a culture of giving. Minister Upston emphasized the government’s role in this effort, noting that strong partnerships between government, businesses, and communities are essential for amplifying the impact of philanthropy.

One of the campaign’s key messages is that philanthropy isn’t just about large-scale donations. Small acts of kindness and community support can have a profound cumulative effect. For example, the stories will feature everyday Kiwis who volunteer their time, local businesses that sponsor community initiatives, and charities making a tangible difference.

“Our goal is to inspire a ripple effect,” said Minister Upston. “Through education and storytelling, we hope to encourage more New Zealanders to engage in acts of giving, no matter how big or small. Every effort counts toward making New Zealand a better place for everyone.”

The Twelve Days of Giving campaign is part of a broader push to create a thriving philanthropic ecosystem in New Zealand. It reflects the values of generosity, collaboration, and innovation that underpin the country’s approach to community-building and social impact.

To follow the campaign, visit Philanthropy New Zealand’s social media channels or search for the hashtag #12DaysOfGiving.