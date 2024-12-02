Road Rage Rumble: CISF Personnel Face Assault Charges

Navi Mumbai authorities have initiated legal proceedings against up to 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel following an alleged assault on a local doctor, his brother, and another individual during a road rage incident.

The incident occurred on November 29 when a CISF-occupied bus dangerously approached a doctor's car. The doctor, affiliated with a political party, confronted the bus driver, resulting in a heated exchange that turned violent as several CISF personnel purportedly attacked the doctor and his companions.

Notices have been sent to the involved CISF members, who face accusations including rioting and assault. The investigation continues as police seek clarity on the precise events of that night.

(With inputs from agencies.)