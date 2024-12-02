Ukraine Neutralizes Mass Drone Offensive

In a significant overnight assault, Ukraine's air force reported that Russia unleashed 110 drones aimed at the country. Demonstrating formidable defenses, the air force successfully downed 52 drones.

An official statement suggests that 50 drones were lost, attributing these losses to the strategic use of electronic warfare tactics. This highlights the ongoing sophistication and evolution of defense measures amidst conflict.

Interestingly, one drone stayed within Ukrainian airspace while six navigated towards Belarus and Russia, spotlighting the complex dynamics of regional airspace security.

(With inputs from agencies.)