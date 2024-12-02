Left Menu

Ukraine Neutralizes Mass Drone Offensive

Ukraine's air force reported a massive drone attack by Russia, involving 110 drones, of which 52 were shot down and 50 likely lost due to electronic warfare. The remaining drone stayed in Ukrainian airspace, while six veered towards Belarus and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:14 IST
Russian drone and missile attack
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight assault, Ukraine's air force reported that Russia unleashed 110 drones aimed at the country. Demonstrating formidable defenses, the air force successfully downed 52 drones.

An official statement suggests that 50 drones were lost, attributing these losses to the strategic use of electronic warfare tactics. This highlights the ongoing sophistication and evolution of defense measures amidst conflict.

Interestingly, one drone stayed within Ukrainian airspace while six navigated towards Belarus and Russia, spotlighting the complex dynamics of regional airspace security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

