Kerala Heist: Neighbor Caught with Stolen Gold and Cash

In a significant breakthrough, Kerala police have apprehended a neighbor in connection with a high-profile theft involving over Rs 1 crore and 267 sovereigns of gold from a trader's residence in Kannur district. The suspect, identified as Lijeesh, age 45, was taken into custody after admitting to the crime during interrogation.

Despite attempts to evade capture, Lijeesh was caught red-handed with the stolen goods, which were cleverly concealed beneath a cot at his home. The arrest came after a detailed investigation using CCTV footage and fingerprint matches that linked him not only to this crime but to an unresolved theft case last year.

Police revealed that the crime was executed on November 20 in a swift 40-minute operation, while the victims were away in Tamil Nadu. Remarkably, the accused returned to the scene the next day, further implicating himself. A misplaced tool and further surveillance footage aided in his eventual capture and confession.

(With inputs from agencies.)