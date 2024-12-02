Left Menu

Kerala Heist: Neighbor Caught with Stolen Gold and Cash

Kerala police arrested a neighbor, Lijeesh, for stealing over Rs 1 crore and 267 sovereigns of gold from a trader's home in Kannur district. Lijeesh, a Gulf returnee and welder, was caught with the loot hidden under a cot. His arrest followed confession and crucial evidence from CCTV and fingerprints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:21 IST
Kerala Heist: Neighbor Caught with Stolen Gold and Cash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Kerala police have apprehended a neighbor in connection with a high-profile theft involving over Rs 1 crore and 267 sovereigns of gold from a trader's residence in Kannur district. The suspect, identified as Lijeesh, age 45, was taken into custody after admitting to the crime during interrogation.

Despite attempts to evade capture, Lijeesh was caught red-handed with the stolen goods, which were cleverly concealed beneath a cot at his home. The arrest came after a detailed investigation using CCTV footage and fingerprint matches that linked him not only to this crime but to an unresolved theft case last year.

Police revealed that the crime was executed on November 20 in a swift 40-minute operation, while the victims were away in Tamil Nadu. Remarkably, the accused returned to the scene the next day, further implicating himself. A misplaced tool and further surveillance footage aided in his eventual capture and confession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024