Haryana's Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Top IAS Officers Transferred

In a sweeping bureaucratic overhaul, the Haryana government has announced the transfer of 44 IAS officers with immediate effect. This massive reshuffle reflects the strategic realignments under the recently formed state government headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Among the significant changes, 1990-batch IAS officer Sumita Misra takes up the role of Home Secretary, replacing Anurag Rastogi. Rastogi retains his key responsibilities within the Finance and Planning departments, while Ashok Khemka, a 1991-batch officer, has been appointed as ACS of the Transport Department.

This long-anticipated reshuffle, coinciding with recent political transformations, aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state administration through strategic placement of experienced officials like Apoorva K Singh, Sudhir Rajpal, and others in pivotal roles across various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)