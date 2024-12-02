Left Menu

Haryana's Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Top IAS Officers Transferred

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle by the Haryana government, 44 IAS officers have been transferred. Key appointments include Sumita Misra as the new Home Secretary and Ashok Khemka as ACS, Transport. The reshuffle was anticipated following recent political changes in the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:54 IST
In a sweeping bureaucratic overhaul, the Haryana government has announced the transfer of 44 IAS officers with immediate effect. This massive reshuffle reflects the strategic realignments under the recently formed state government headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Among the significant changes, 1990-batch IAS officer Sumita Misra takes up the role of Home Secretary, replacing Anurag Rastogi. Rastogi retains his key responsibilities within the Finance and Planning departments, while Ashok Khemka, a 1991-batch officer, has been appointed as ACS of the Transport Department.

This long-anticipated reshuffle, coinciding with recent political transformations, aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state administration through strategic placement of experienced officials like Apoorva K Singh, Sudhir Rajpal, and others in pivotal roles across various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

