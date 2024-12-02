Left Menu

Drone Strike Heightens Tensions Amid Fragile Ceasefire

An Israeli drone targeted a Lebanese military bulldozer at the Al-Abbara base, wounding a soldier. This incident occurred amidst a recently enacted ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, part of a US-brokered deal aiming to end prolonged hostilities following the Gaza war, which had significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:10 IST
An Israeli drone has reportedly attacked a Lebanese military bulldozer engaged in fortification tasks near Lebanon's border with Syria, resulting in injury to one soldier, according to the Lebanese army's statement on Monday.

This event comes in the wake of last week's ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. The truce, part of a proposal by the United States, is designed to halt over a year of ongoing hostilities that erupted in the aftermath of the Gaza war.

The conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border has been intense, claiming thousands of lives. The newly implemented 60-day truce seeks to stem the tide of violence and promote stability in the region.

