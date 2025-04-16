Israeli Troops to Maintain Strategic Buffer Zones Amid Gaza War

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Wednesday that troops will stay in newly created buffer zones in Gaza even after a potential settlement to end the ongoing war. Efforts to revive a ceasefire agreement have been floundering, as these zones compress over two million Palestinians into increasingly confined areas.

Israeli forces have extended their control to about 30% of the Gaza Strip, seizing strategic locations such as Rafah and establishing military corridors. The advance has displaced over 400,000 people and caused significant international concerns by humanitarian organizations, despite asserting bombardments have killed numerous Hamas militants.

Meanwhile, criticisms have mounted over Israel's blockade on aid and the challenges posed to humanitarian efforts. With no significant progress reported in negotiations to halt hostilities, Israel faces domestic pressure to secure a hostage release deal while global scrutiny over its military tactics intensifies.

