Court Convicts Five in 2020 Delhi Riot Case: Justice Delivered Amid Contention
A court in Delhi has found five men guilty of culpable homicide and unlawful assembly in connection with a 2020 riot that led to a man's death. Two accused were acquitted. The case hinged on the involvement of the accused in the riotous mob, with pivotal witness testimonies confirming their presence.
In a significant development in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, a local court has found five individuals guilty of culpable homicide and unlawful assembly.
The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, came after careful evaluation of the evidence presented by the prosecution.
Despite acquitting two accused, the court held that the remaining five were part of the deadly mob that led to the death of a man named Mohsin.
