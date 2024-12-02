Left Menu

Court Convicts Five in 2020 Delhi Riot Case: Justice Delivered Amid Contention

A court in Delhi has found five men guilty of culpable homicide and unlawful assembly in connection with a 2020 riot that led to a man's death. Two accused were acquitted. The case hinged on the involvement of the accused in the riotous mob, with pivotal witness testimonies confirming their presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:30 IST
Court Convicts Five in 2020 Delhi Riot Case: Justice Delivered Amid Contention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, a local court has found five individuals guilty of culpable homicide and unlawful assembly.

The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, came after careful evaluation of the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Despite acquitting two accused, the court held that the remaining five were part of the deadly mob that led to the death of a man named Mohsin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024