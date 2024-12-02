Jordan-Dyani Joins International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has applauded its Director-General, Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, for her recent appointment to the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience. This global initiative, spearheaded by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), is dedicated to strengthening the resilience of submarine cable systems that underpin global communications and the digital economy.

The advisory body aims to foster international collaboration among governments, regulatory agencies, and industry stakeholders to enhance the safety, redundancy, and protection of submarine cables. These cables form the backbone of global internet and telecommunications infrastructure, carrying over 95% of international data traffic and enabling seamless digital connectivity.

The growing reliance on digital infrastructure highlights the urgent need for improved resilience in the face of natural disasters, accidental damage, and cyber threats. The advisory body seeks to address these vulnerabilities through innovative strategies and policy recommendations.

South Africa’s Submarine Cable Infrastructure

South Africa plays a pivotal role in global digital connectivity, hosting 11 submarine cables along its coastline. These cables, such as the SEACOM, WACS (West Africa Cable System), and EASSy (Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System), link the nation to global internet networks and serve as critical pathways for reducing the digital divide.

Jordan-Dyani’s participation underscores South Africa’s commitment to advancing technological resilience and innovation. Her two decades of experience in the communications and digital sector will bring invaluable insights to the advisory body.

Leadership and Collaboration

The advisory body will be co-chaired by Bosun Tijani, Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and Professor Sandra Maximiano, Chair of Portugal's ANACOM Board of Directors. Together with Jordan-Dyani and other members, they will address pressing challenges, such as:

Safeguarding cables against physical and cyber threats.

Building redundancy to prevent communication disruptions.

Developing international standards and best practices for cable protection.

A Key Step for Africa and the Global Community

South Africa’s active involvement reflects the growing importance of Africa in the global digital economy. The continent is becoming a focal point for submarine cable investments, with projects like 2Africa, the world’s largest subsea cable system, expected to transform digital access across the region.

Jordan-Dyani's appointment is not only a recognition of her expertise but also a testament to South Africa's leadership in fostering global connectivity and innovation. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the resilience of submarine cable infrastructure, ensuring robust and uninterrupted global digital communications.

Future Prospects

The work of the International Advisory Body will contribute to building a more secure, resilient, and inclusive global internet ecosystem. With leaders like Jordan-Dyani at the forefront, the platform is well-positioned to drive transformative change in the realm of digital infrastructure resilience.