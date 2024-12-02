Chad Ends Longstanding Military Pact with France: A Shift in Security Paradigm

Chad's President Mahamat Deby has announced the end of the military cooperation agreement with France, labeling it as outdated. His statement follows a surprise move to cut ties with France, made last week.

Deby expressed that the pact no longer aligns with Chad's security requirements as it faces an ongoing jihadist insurgency. The shift aims to foster a Chadian army characterized by autonomy and responsibility in the homeland's defense. Historically, Chad has been a crucial ally for the West in combating jihadist activities in the Sahel region.

Deby's decision may prompt the withdrawal of French and U.S. troops, as the country's geopolitical dynamics shift. Chad remains open for collaboration with other global partners, contrasting with rising Russian influence in the region. This strategic move is seen as a first step towards delivering on promises made to Chadian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)