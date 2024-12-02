Alleged Assault in Bandra: Arrest of Mumbai Resident
A 57-year-old man was arrested in Bandra, Mumbai, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, after engaging him in conversation about his acting ambitions. The incident occurred in a building’s stairwell, and a complaint was filed leading to charges under the POCSO Act.
A man was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Mumbai's Bandra area, a police official stated on Monday.
The assault reportedly took place on the premises of a building in Almeida Park on Saturday, according to the Bandra police station official.
The 57-year-old accused initiated conversation with the victim about his acting dreams on a building staircase, leading to the assault under the guise of measuring the victim's height, as per the official's statement.
Following the boy's complaint, authorities registered a case, resulting in the man's arrest on Saturday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
