Alleged Assault in Bandra: Arrest of Mumbai Resident

A man was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Mumbai's Bandra area, a police official stated on Monday.

The assault reportedly took place on the premises of a building in Almeida Park on Saturday, according to the Bandra police station official.

The 57-year-old accused initiated conversation with the victim about his acting dreams on a building staircase, leading to the assault under the guise of measuring the victim's height, as per the official's statement.

Following the boy's complaint, authorities registered a case, resulting in the man's arrest on Saturday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)