Left Menu

Alleged Assault in Bandra: Arrest of Mumbai Resident

A 57-year-old man was arrested in Bandra, Mumbai, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, after engaging him in conversation about his acting ambitions. The incident occurred in a building’s stairwell, and a complaint was filed leading to charges under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:50 IST
Alleged Assault in Bandra: Arrest of Mumbai Resident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Mumbai's Bandra area, a police official stated on Monday.

The assault reportedly took place on the premises of a building in Almeida Park on Saturday, according to the Bandra police station official.

The 57-year-old accused initiated conversation with the victim about his acting dreams on a building staircase, leading to the assault under the guise of measuring the victim's height, as per the official's statement.

Following the boy's complaint, authorities registered a case, resulting in the man's arrest on Saturday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024