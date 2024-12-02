Court Battle: Manish Sisodia's Plea Against Chargesheet

The Delhi High Court has requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respond to a plea by AAP leader Manish Sisodia regarding a trial court's decision to take cognisance of a chargesheet in a money-laundering case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has issued a notice to the ED and scheduled the hearing for December 20. A similar plea by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be heard on that date.

Sisodia is contesting the cognisance claiming the chargesheet was filed without a necessary prosecution sanction. The ED's counsel has asked for time to respond as the additional solicitor general was unavailable.

(With inputs from agencies.)