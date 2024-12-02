Left Menu

Court Battle: Manish Sisodia's Plea Against Chargesheet

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Manish Sisodia's plea challenging a trial court's cognisance of charges in a money-laundering case. Sisodia argues the chargesheet was filed without necessary prosecution sanction. The court set the hearing for December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:27 IST
Court Battle: Manish Sisodia's Plea Against Chargesheet
Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respond to a plea by AAP leader Manish Sisodia regarding a trial court's decision to take cognisance of a chargesheet in a money-laundering case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has issued a notice to the ED and scheduled the hearing for December 20. A similar plea by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be heard on that date.

Sisodia is contesting the cognisance claiming the chargesheet was filed without a necessary prosecution sanction. The ED's counsel has asked for time to respond as the additional solicitor general was unavailable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024