Court Battle: Manish Sisodia's Plea Against Chargesheet
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Manish Sisodia's plea challenging a trial court's cognisance of charges in a money-laundering case. Sisodia argues the chargesheet was filed without necessary prosecution sanction. The court set the hearing for December 20.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has issued a notice to the ED and scheduled the hearing for December 20. A similar plea by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be heard on that date.
Sisodia is contesting the cognisance claiming the chargesheet was filed without a necessary prosecution sanction. The ED's counsel has asked for time to respond as the additional solicitor general was unavailable.
