Unveiling the Mystery of the Dual Identity

The Ghaziabad Police are grappling with a mysterious case involving a man claiming to be the long-lost son of two separate families, one in Ghaziabad and the other in Uttarakhand. This strange tale begins three decades ago with an alleged kidnapping.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil explained that the Sahibabad Police are painstakingly verifying the identity of a man described as Raju alias Bhim Singh to one family and Monu Sharma to another. His disappearance occurred when he was reportedly abducted at just seven years old.

The investigation reveals a complex story involving false identities, family reunions, and a gripping narrative involving a man seeking to restore his ties with both Tula Ram's family in Ghaziabad and Asha Sharma's in Dehradun. Despite inconsistencies and confusion, the police aim to get to the bottom of this captivating case.

(With inputs from agencies.)