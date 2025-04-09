Gurugram Love Triangle Unveiled: A Tale of Suspense and Betrayal
In Gurugram's Basai Enclave, a woman's lover supposedly assaulted her husband upon discovery, echoing a violent incident from Meerut. The couple, estranged from family, faced turmoil as the lover, wielding a pistol, fled. Police are actively investigating after filing an FIR in response to the husband’s complaint.
A dramatic scene unfolded in Gurugram's Basai Enclave as a woman's lover allegedly attacked her husband after being caught with her. The episode resonated with a notorious crime in Meerut, where a woman and her lover gruesomely killed her husband, creating fear and curiosity in the neighborhood.
The altercation took place when Mausam, a cab driver from Kharman village, returned to his home after a night shift. He found his wife with her alleged lover, Naveen, on the terrace, leading to a confrontation during which Naveen threatened Mausam with a pistol and subsequently attacked him.
This incident has led the Gurugram police to register an FIR and initiate a thorough investigation. Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend the accused duo, who fled the scene as neighbors intervened.

