Gurugram Love Triangle Unveiled: A Tale of Suspense and Betrayal

A dramatic scene unfolded in Gurugram's Basai Enclave as a woman's lover allegedly attacked her husband after being caught with her. The episode resonated with a notorious crime in Meerut, where a woman and her lover gruesomely killed her husband, creating fear and curiosity in the neighborhood.

The altercation took place when Mausam, a cab driver from Kharman village, returned to his home after a night shift. He found his wife with her alleged lover, Naveen, on the terrace, leading to a confrontation during which Naveen threatened Mausam with a pistol and subsequently attacked him.

This incident has led the Gurugram police to register an FIR and initiate a thorough investigation. Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend the accused duo, who fled the scene as neighbors intervened.

(With inputs from agencies.)