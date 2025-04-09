Left Menu

Gurugram Love Triangle Unveiled: A Tale of Suspense and Betrayal

In Gurugram's Basai Enclave, a woman's lover supposedly assaulted her husband upon discovery, echoing a violent incident from Meerut. The couple, estranged from family, faced turmoil as the lover, wielding a pistol, fled. Police are actively investigating after filing an FIR in response to the husband’s complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:01 IST
Gurugram Love Triangle Unveiled: A Tale of Suspense and Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic scene unfolded in Gurugram's Basai Enclave as a woman's lover allegedly attacked her husband after being caught with her. The episode resonated with a notorious crime in Meerut, where a woman and her lover gruesomely killed her husband, creating fear and curiosity in the neighborhood.

The altercation took place when Mausam, a cab driver from Kharman village, returned to his home after a night shift. He found his wife with her alleged lover, Naveen, on the terrace, leading to a confrontation during which Naveen threatened Mausam with a pistol and subsequently attacked him.

This incident has led the Gurugram police to register an FIR and initiate a thorough investigation. Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend the accused duo, who fled the scene as neighbors intervened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025