Controversy in Solapur: Villagers Demand Repoll over EVM Doubts

Residents of Markarwadi village in Maharashtra's Solapur district are demanding a repoll using ballots due to their doubts about the electronic voting machine (EVM) results of the recent assembly polls. They allege discrepancies in the votes received by candidates, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:34 IST
Amid rising tensions in Maharashtra's Solapur district, residents of Markarwadi village have expressed dissatisfaction with the recent assembly election results, calling for a ballot-based repoll. Their skepticism stems from the outcome favoring NCP (SP) candidate Uttam Jankar significantly over BJP's Ram Satpute.

The villagers claim Jankar's proclaimed victory, garnering over 80 percent of votes, doesn't align with the EVM count showing Jankar with 1,003 votes and Satpute trailing closely with 843. They argue that Satpute should have received no more than 150 votes from their locality.

Despite a formal request, authorities dismissed the repoll bid. However, the villagers plan to hold an informal poll on December 3. In response, prohibitory orders have been issued from December 2 to 5 to avert conflict. This controversy arises amidst ongoing skepticism toward EVMs post-Mahayuti's landslide electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

