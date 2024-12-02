Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Protests Erupt in Tripura

Bangladesh called on India to swiftly address an incident where protesters breached its consulate in Tripura. The incident followed discontent over the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, causing unrest in both nations. India assured enhanced security for Bangladeshi missions amidst the tensions.

The Bangladesh's interim government reported property damage at the consulate, including desecration of its flag. They urged India to investigate the breach. Meanwhile, India labeled the incident as 'regrettable' and emphasized that diplomatic properties should remain untouched, pledging to strengthen security measures for Bangladeshi missions.

Das' arrest in Dhaka over multiple charges, including sedition, ignited protests in Bangladesh and condemnation from India. The situation highlights religious and diplomatic tensions, with both governments under pressure to maintain order and address the respective public's concerns.

