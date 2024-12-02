Left Menu

Crisis at Courts: Stenographer Shortage in Delhi

Delhi's district courts face a severe stenographer shortage, prompting a circular from Judge Sanjay Garg urging relief of stenographers for reassignment. The shortage affects daily operations, with calls for judicial staff to adapt by utilizing ahlmad services for typing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi district courts are grappling with a dire shortage of stenographers, as highlighted in a recent circular. This shortage is causing significant disruptions in court operations, as outlined by Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Garg.

The November 28 circular stresses the need for all Delhi Higher Judiciary Services (DHJS) officers to release their stenographers for temporary duty in other courts. This measure is to ensure that the justice system continues to function effectively despite the scarcity of skilled personnel.

Moreover, the circular suggests utilizing ahlmad staff for typing tasks when Sr PA/PA staff are unavailable, tapping into their computer proficiencies to maintain court productivity in these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

