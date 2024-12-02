Security Fortified at Bangladesh Mission in Tripura Amid Protests

Security has been tightened around the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura following an attempted disruption during a protest on Monday, officials confirmed.

Members of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, affiliated with the VHP, staged a rally over reported atrocities against Hindus. A memorandum was submitted, but additional individuals entered the premises, raising slogans.

No peace breach occurred inside the mission, but authorities are verifying reports of a Bangladesh flag being burned. Security forces remain vigilant, ensuring stability in the area.

