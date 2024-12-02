Security Fortified at Bangladesh Mission in Tripura Amid Protests
Security measures were enhanced at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura following a protest by Hindu Sangharsh Samity members over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. There was an attempt to disrupt peace, but no unrest occurred inside the mission. The situation is under investigation.
Security has been tightened around the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura following an attempted disruption during a protest on Monday, officials confirmed.
Members of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, affiliated with the VHP, staged a rally over reported atrocities against Hindus. A memorandum was submitted, but additional individuals entered the premises, raising slogans.
No peace breach occurred inside the mission, but authorities are verifying reports of a Bangladesh flag being burned. Security forces remain vigilant, ensuring stability in the area.
