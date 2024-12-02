Tragic Incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Grim Discovery
A gram panchayat employee, Raosaheb Edke, was found dead in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The 66-year-old reportedly hanged himself from a neem tree in Dawarwadi village. The motive behind the act remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation into the tragic incident.
Updated: 02-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:41 IST
A grim discovery was reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday when a gram panchayat contractual employee allegedly took his own life, according to local police.
The incident unfolded in the small village of Dawarwadi within Paithan taluka. The deceased, Raosaheb Edke, aged 66, was found hanging from a neem tree early this morning, as per a police official from the Pachod station.
Authorities have yet to identify the reasons behind Edke's extreme action, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover more information about this distressing event.
