Controversy Brews Over Calls for Special Parliament Session
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed calls from opposition parties for a special Parliament session in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The demand, led by Congress leaders, highlights political tensions and criticism of actions by figures like Akhilesh Yadav, alongside discussions on caste-related reservations.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) will address demands from opposition parties, including the Congress, for a special parliamentary session following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Reporter Meghwal emphasized that the CCPA is responsible for deciding on convening a new session, with the Union Cabinet set to meet on Wednesday. Prominent Congress figures, such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have directly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a session aimed at demonstrating collective resolve after the attack which claimed 26 lives.
At a press conference, Meghwal criticized Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over a contentious image pairing Yadav's and B R Ambedkar's faces, calling it an affront to Ambedkar's legacy. Meghwal highlighted historical Congress opposition to caste reservations and accused Yadav of opportunism in the current political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
