Journey Through Space and Memory: Do Ho Suh's Walk the House Debuts at Tate Modern

The Tate Modern in London presents 'The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House,' showcasing three decades of Suh's pioneering art on space and identity. This solo exhibition, open from May 1 to October 19, 2025, marks a significant collaboration between Genesis and the renowned art institution.

Updated: 30-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:59 IST
Genesis and Tate Modern Announce the Opening of The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul-based artist Do Ho Suh takes center stage at the Tate Modern in London with his latest exhibition titled 'The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House.' Running from May 1 to October 19, 2025, this marks the first major solo exhibition of Suh's work in London in decades.

Supported by Genesis Art Initiatives, the exhibition features three decades of Suh's exploration into themes like space, memory, and identity. Known for his large-scale installations, sculptures, and intricate thread drawings, Suh's work challenges and engages the idea of 'home' and how individuals relate to it.

The exhibit offers a unique perspective on Suh's world through installations like the translucent replicas of spaces he once inhabited. From Seoul to London, the artist invites visitors to experience his interpretation of architecture as both a physical and emotional construct, with thought-provoking pieces such as 'Who Am We?' and the 'Bridge Project.'

