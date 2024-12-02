AMU Students Demand Action Against Communal Violence

Students from Aligarh Muslim University organized a protest march on Monday, decrying the recent communal violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The demonstration highlighted their growing concern over increasing incidents of communal hatred across the nation.

During the protest, the students submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu at the Bab-e-Sir Syed Gate, urging her to address the rising communal polarization. They called for preventive measures to sustain peace and a high-level probe into the violence alongside punitive actions against those responsible, including officials who contributed to the escalation.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali confirmed that the march proceeded peacefully, assuring students that their issues will be communicated to relevant authorities. The protest comes amidst tension in Sambhal following a controversial survey of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in violence and legal action against over 2,750 individuals.

