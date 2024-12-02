Gurugram Police Nab Cab Driver After Brazen Robbery

On Monday, the Gurugram Police announced the arrest of a cab driver accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint.

The incident unfolded on November 29 when the woman, traveling from Airia Mall to a housing society in Sector 86, was held at gunpoint and forced to transfer Rs 55,000 via her mobile phone by the driver.

Following the robbery, the cab driver, identified as Sonu Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on Sunday. The police are conducting further investigations to recover the stolen money.

