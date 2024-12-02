Left Menu

Gurugram Police Nab Cab Driver After Brazen Robbery

The Gurugram Police have apprehended a cab driver, Sonu Singh, after he allegedly robbed a female passenger at gunpoint, forcing her to transfer Rs 55,000. The incident occurred during a cab journey between Airia Mall and Microtek Greenburg. Singh has been remanded in police custody for interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Gurugram Police announced the arrest of a cab driver accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint.

The incident unfolded on November 29 when the woman, traveling from Airia Mall to a housing society in Sector 86, was held at gunpoint and forced to transfer Rs 55,000 via her mobile phone by the driver.

Following the robbery, the cab driver, identified as Sonu Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on Sunday. The police are conducting further investigations to recover the stolen money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

