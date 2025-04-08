Supreme Court Decides on Venezuelan Deportations Under Wartime Law

The Supreme Court issued a crucial decision on Monday, lifting a previous court order that prevented the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants using an archaic 18th-century wartime statute.

In a narrow 5-4 ruling, the court determined that while the migrants must be granted an opportunity to contest their deportation, the legal proceedings should occur within the state of Texas instead of a federal courtroom in Washington.

This decision arose following an emergency appeal from the administration, subsequent to the Washington federal appeals court's temporary halt of the deportations. This case highlights increasing tensions between the executive branch and federal judiciary.

