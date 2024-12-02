Left Menu

High Stakes in Mulugu: Legal Battle Over Maoist Deaths

The Telangana High Court has directed the police to preserve the bodies of seven Maoists killed in a police encounter in Mulugu. Allegations of a fake encounter have led to legal scrutiny. The court ordered the bodies be shown to family members, with further investigation underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:40 IST
The Telangana High Court has issued directives to preserve the bodies of seven Maoists, killed in a police encounter in Mulugu district.

The move comes after a petition by the wife of one of the deceased Maoists, alleging torture and a fake encounter.

Allegations of foul play have been denied by Telangana DGP Jitender, who stated that the encounter followed a Maoist attack on police forces. Further investigation is being conducted under a DSP-level officer's supervision.

