High Stakes in Mulugu: Legal Battle Over Maoist Deaths
The Telangana High Court has directed the police to preserve the bodies of seven Maoists killed in a police encounter in Mulugu. Allegations of a fake encounter have led to legal scrutiny. The court ordered the bodies be shown to family members, with further investigation underway.
The Telangana High Court has issued directives to preserve the bodies of seven Maoists, killed in a police encounter in Mulugu district.
The move comes after a petition by the wife of one of the deceased Maoists, alleging torture and a fake encounter.
Allegations of foul play have been denied by Telangana DGP Jitender, who stated that the encounter followed a Maoist attack on police forces. Further investigation is being conducted under a DSP-level officer's supervision.
