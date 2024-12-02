High Stakes in Mulugu: Legal Battle Over Maoist Deaths

The Telangana High Court has issued directives to preserve the bodies of seven Maoists, killed in a police encounter in Mulugu district.

The move comes after a petition by the wife of one of the deceased Maoists, alleging torture and a fake encounter.

Allegations of foul play have been denied by Telangana DGP Jitender, who stated that the encounter followed a Maoist attack on police forces. Further investigation is being conducted under a DSP-level officer's supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)