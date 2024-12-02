Munambam Land Dispute: Opposition Stands Firm

The leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, has made it clear that the contentious land in Munambam does not belong to the Waqf and any form of eviction will be firmly resisted. Addressing protesters who have been demonstrating for 51 days, he stated that the Waqf Board's claim lacks legitimacy.

The Congress-led UDF has been calling for a sustainable solution to this conflict. Satheesan emphasized that the land, with its significant implications, should not be classified under Waqf jurisdiction based on registered documents and tax receipts.

Efforts, he said, have been misguidedly made to frame the issue as a religious conflict. The UDF, along with key Muslim figures and organizations, has rallied in full support of the Munambam community, aiming to prevent any divisions and push for a political solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)