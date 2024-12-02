Road Rage Escalates: CISF Personnel Accused in Assault Case

An alleged road rage incident in Navi Mumbai has embroiled up to 15 CISF personnel in controversy, facing accusations of assaulting a doctor and his associates. The incident emerged after the doctor's car reportedly overtook and stopped abruptly in front of a CISF bus.

According to officials, the altercation began when the doctor, a local political party worker, protested the bus driver's rash driving. The situation escalated with a physical confrontation involving several CISF members.

The CISF has stated that an internal investigation is ongoing, emphasizing their commitment to safety and security. Meanwhile, criminal charges have been filed, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)