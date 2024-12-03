Supreme Court Weighs In on FDA's Vape Ban Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently examining the FDA's refusal to authorize two e-cigarette firms to market flavored vape products, deemed hazardous to youth by regulators. This judicial review coincides with President-elect Donald Trump's promise for deregulation, potentially impacting the future of such products.

During the proceedings, attorney Eric Heyer, representing the companies Triton Distribution and Vapetasia, anticipated Trump's administration might rethink the FDA's stance on flavored vaping. Heyer pointed out the legal inconsistency, claiming previous guidance was not adhered to, as e-cigarettes with flavors like sour grape and pink lemonade remain available despite legality issues.

FDA advocates emphasize the agency's commitment to public health, arguing that flavored vapes entice youth and pose significant health risks. The ongoing Supreme Court case could lead to a pivotal decision affecting regulatory standards and the vaping industry's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)