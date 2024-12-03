Slovakia Dismantles Rogue Cell Monitoring Energy Infrastructure

In a decisive move to safeguard its national security, Slovakia has expelled two individuals suspected of targeting critical energy infrastructure, including a major gas pipeline. The expulsion follows comprehensive action by security services who dismantled a rogue cell allegedly posing significant threats to the region.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok announced at a national security council meeting that the conspirators, linked to recent security incidents akin to the Nord Stream damage and Czech Republic arson, were deported to Ukraine and Hungary. The authorities have escalated preventive measures across the nation to avert similar threats.

The suspects reportedly utilized advanced surveillance tools such as drones to monitor key facilities along the Ukraine border, including a transformer and a gas compressor station. Additional equipment discovered during the crackdown highlights the sophistication and potential severity of their plans, underscoring the importance of heightened vigilance in national security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)