Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire on Edge: Rising Tensions and Deadly Exchanges

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel and Lebanon engaged in a fresh exchange of fire this Monday, casting doubt on a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement signed less than a week ago. The conflict intensified as Hezbollah accused Israel of multiple ceasefire breaches and retaliated with missile strikes on Israeli military targets in Shebaa Farms.

Reports flooding from Beirut spoke of a renewed wave of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, with drones ominously buzzing over the city. The Lebanese government confirmed these attacks led to fatalities, raising the stakes in an already volatile situation.

Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Smotrich voiced strong condemnation of Hezbollah's actions, promising a retaliatory strike. Meanwhile, international stakeholders, including the U.S., are urgently working to stabilize the fragile ceasefire framework amidst growing regional fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)