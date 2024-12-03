Left Menu

Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire on Edge: Rising Tensions and Deadly Exchanges

Israeli and Lebanese forces are locked in escalating conflict, threatening a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Accusations of violations flew as Israel conducted deadly strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah's rocket fire, which they claimed was a response to Israeli breaches. The international community remains wary as tensions soar.

Updated: 03-12-2024 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel and Lebanon engaged in a fresh exchange of fire this Monday, casting doubt on a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement signed less than a week ago. The conflict intensified as Hezbollah accused Israel of multiple ceasefire breaches and retaliated with missile strikes on Israeli military targets in Shebaa Farms.

Reports flooding from Beirut spoke of a renewed wave of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, with drones ominously buzzing over the city. The Lebanese government confirmed these attacks led to fatalities, raising the stakes in an already volatile situation.

Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Smotrich voiced strong condemnation of Hezbollah's actions, promising a retaliatory strike. Meanwhile, international stakeholders, including the U.S., are urgently working to stabilize the fragile ceasefire framework amidst growing regional fears.

