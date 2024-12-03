Left Menu

Vijay Shankar: A Legacy of Integrity and Service

Vijay Shankar, a former CBI director and 1969-batch IPS officer, passed away at 76 after a prolonged illness. His distinguished career included leading the CBI during high-profile cases and significant roles in Indian police forces. Known for his integrity, Shankar's body will be donated to AIIMS as per his wish.

Updated: 03-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:17 IST
CBI Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Vijay Shankar, a former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), passed away at the age of 76 after battling a prolonged illness. His family confirmed the news, stating that Shankar had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida.

In alignment with his final wishes, Shankar's mortal remains will be donated to AIIMS. A distinguished 1969-batch IPS officer, Shankar led the CBI from December 2005 to July 2008, during which time the agency tackled the high-profile Aarushi-Hemraj case.

Shankar is remembered for his pivotal roles in significant investigations, such as the extradition of gangster Abu Salem and actor Monika Bedi, and the Telgi scam. Colleagues, including former CBI director Anil Sinha, have expressed deep condolences, honoring Shankar as a man of principle and intellect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

