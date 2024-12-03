NIA Chargesheets Bihar Man for Anti-National Activities

In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Vinod Shankar Singh, hailing from Bihar, for his involvement with the proscribed CPI(Maoist) group. The official statement, released on Tuesday, accuses Singh of spreading anti-national ideology through his activities.

Shankar, identified as an active member of the CPI(Maoist), has been under scrutiny for efforts to radicalize youth. In coordination with other accused individuals, he allegedly worked to indoctrinate young minds with the group's ideology, according to NIA investigations.

Further complicating Singh's legal situation are his prior criminal records across multiple police stations in Aurangabad district. The case against him is one of several related to the attempted revival of Naxalism in Bihar's Magadh zone.

