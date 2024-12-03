Nordic Telecoms: Sabotage Suspicions Arise After Cable Breaches

Finland is launching an investigation into two breaches of land-based fibre-optic cables. The disruptions, noted on Monday night, are part of a worrying trend of telecoms infrastructure issues plaguing the Baltic Sea region.

GlobalConnect, a Nordic telecoms group, attributed one breach to excavation activities while the other remains under investigation. Repairs for one breach were completed by Tuesday morning.

The incidents follow similar disruptions to undersea cables, with Sweden suspecting foul play. Finnish and Swedish officials emphasize the seriousness of these incidents amidst potential sabotage concerns.

