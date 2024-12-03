Left Menu

Nordic Telecoms: Sabotage Suspicions Arise After Cable Breaches

Finland investigates two breaches of land-based fibre-optic cables, suspected to be caused by excavation and possible sabotage. This follows recent disruptions in the Baltic Sea, sparking security concerns. Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications and Sweden's Civil Defence Minister both stress the seriousness of the incidents.

Finland is launching an investigation into two breaches of land-based fibre-optic cables. The disruptions, noted on Monday night, are part of a worrying trend of telecoms infrastructure issues plaguing the Baltic Sea region.

GlobalConnect, a Nordic telecoms group, attributed one breach to excavation activities while the other remains under investigation. Repairs for one breach were completed by Tuesday morning.

The incidents follow similar disruptions to undersea cables, with Sweden suspecting foul play. Finnish and Swedish officials emphasize the seriousness of these incidents amidst potential sabotage concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

