Nordic Telecoms: Sabotage Suspicions Arise After Cable Breaches
Finland investigates two breaches of land-based fibre-optic cables, suspected to be caused by excavation and possible sabotage. This follows recent disruptions in the Baltic Sea, sparking security concerns. Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications and Sweden's Civil Defence Minister both stress the seriousness of the incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:28 IST
Finland is launching an investigation into two breaches of land-based fibre-optic cables. The disruptions, noted on Monday night, are part of a worrying trend of telecoms infrastructure issues plaguing the Baltic Sea region.
GlobalConnect, a Nordic telecoms group, attributed one breach to excavation activities while the other remains under investigation. Repairs for one breach were completed by Tuesday morning.
The incidents follow similar disruptions to undersea cables, with Sweden suspecting foul play. Finnish and Swedish officials emphasize the seriousness of these incidents amidst potential sabotage concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes New Orleans Parade: Double Shooting Investigation Underway
Tribunal Deadline Set for Sheikh Hasina Case Investigation
Tiger's Mysterious Demise in Kaziranga Sparks Investigation
Ethics Committee's Dilemma: The Gaetz Investigation and Its Impact
Sabotage in the Baltic: The Mystery of Cut Cables