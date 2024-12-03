India and China: Calibrated Engagement Beyond Border Disengagement
India and China have completed troop withdrawal from Himalayan border face-off points, enabling a calibrated approach to bilateral relations. India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, highlighted this shift during a parliamentary session, signaling a potential pivot toward broader engagement between the two nations.
In a significant development, India and China have successfully withdrawn their troops from the final face-off points along their contested Himalayan border. This strategic move paves the way for a more deliberate engagement regarding their bilateral relations.
India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, addressed the Parliament on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of this phased disengagement. He noted that the conclusion of troop withdrawals would now permit both nations to explore other facets of their diplomatic ties more systematically.
This development marks a potential shift in the Indo-China relationship, as emphasis may now be placed on broadening diplomatic dialogue beyond immediate border issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
