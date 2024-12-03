Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza

In a continuation of the escalating conflict, Israeli military strikes claimed the lives of at least 14 Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday. The strikes were concentrated in Beit Lahiya, with medics reporting additional casualties across Gaza City. The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders in the southern regions of the Strip.

An airstrike in Jabalia resulted in two more fatalities, according to medics. The Israeli military insists its operations aim to dismantle Hamas and Islamic Jihad's capabilities, following violent clashes in recent weeks. However, Palestinians accuse Israel of attempting to enforce forced evacuations to create a buffer zone.

The humanitarian impact deepens as the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service reports significant operational disruptions due to fuel shortages and continued Israeli attacks. Meanwhile, evacuation orders in Khan Younis highlight the volatile situation, as mass displacements and infrastructure destruction persist.

