Tragic Explosion: Industrial Mishap in Gujarat

An explosion at a Detox India Pvt Ltd industrial unit in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, resulted in the deaths of four workers. The incident occurred while laborers were on a storage tank. Authorities, led by Bharuch Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda, have begun investigating the cause of the blast.

Updated: 03-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate explosion at the Detox India Pvt Ltd. industrial unit in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, claimed the lives of four workers on Tuesday afternoon, police sources revealed.

The fatal blast occurred as laborers were conducting work on a storage tank within the company's premises, according to Bharuch Superintendent of Police, Mayur Chavda. Detox India Pvt Ltd is known for its industrial waste treatment services.

Following the tragic event, police officials swiftly arrived at the location and have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the incident's causes. Further details are awaited as inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

