Tragic Explosion: Industrial Mishap in Gujarat

An unfortunate explosion at the Detox India Pvt Ltd. industrial unit in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, claimed the lives of four workers on Tuesday afternoon, police sources revealed.

The fatal blast occurred as laborers were conducting work on a storage tank within the company's premises, according to Bharuch Superintendent of Police, Mayur Chavda. Detox India Pvt Ltd is known for its industrial waste treatment services.

Following the tragic event, police officials swiftly arrived at the location and have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the incident's causes. Further details are awaited as inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)