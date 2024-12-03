Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Neutralized in Dachigam Encounter

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, security forces neutralized Junaid Ahmed Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, in the Dachigam forest region on Tuesday. Bhat was implicated in an assault near a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation commenced following precise intelligence, leading to a strategic cordon-and-search mission in Dachigam's upper areas on Monday night. A subsequent exchange of gunfire resulted in Bhat's death, officials confirmed.

Classified as a 'Category A' terrorist, Bhat was sought for his alleged role in the October attack that claimed the lives of a doctor and six laborers. Police continue their operation in Dachigam, a 141-square-kilometre national park near Srinagar, with further updates pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)