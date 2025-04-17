India's Path to Global Prominence: Empowering Security Forces through Inner Awakening

In a strategic move under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is on a path to becoming a top-ranking global power by the centenary of its Independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

Speaking at the Brahma Kumaris' National Dialogue in Sirohi, Shah proudly stated that India stands as the world's fifth largest economy with plans to soon secure the third spot. He emphasized that India's historical tradition of integrating mind, body, and soul through yoga and spirituality is a cornerstone of its progress.

Shah paid tribute to the nation's armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices and linking their inner peace with national security efforts. He credited the Brahma Kumaris for reducing stress among personnel and praised PM Modi's initiative to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, showcasing India's rich spiritual heritage to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)