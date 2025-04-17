Left Menu

India's Path to Global Prominence: Empowering Security Forces through Inner Awakening

Under PM Modi's leadership, India aims to become a top-ranked global nation by its centenary of Independence, says Union Minister Amit Shah. India's economy is now fifth largest, with aspirations to be the third. Shah highlighted yoga and spirituality's role in forging universal brotherhood and supporting security forces.

Updated: 17-04-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is on a path to becoming a top-ranking global power by the centenary of its Independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

Speaking at the Brahma Kumaris' National Dialogue in Sirohi, Shah proudly stated that India stands as the world's fifth largest economy with plans to soon secure the third spot. He emphasized that India's historical tradition of integrating mind, body, and soul through yoga and spirituality is a cornerstone of its progress.

Shah paid tribute to the nation's armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices and linking their inner peace with national security efforts. He credited the Brahma Kumaris for reducing stress among personnel and praised PM Modi's initiative to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, showcasing India's rich spiritual heritage to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

