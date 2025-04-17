Amit Shah Lauds Brahma Kumaris' Role in Supporting India's Security Forces Amid Economic Ascendancy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered high praise for the Brahma Kumaris during his address at the National Dialogue and Theme Launch Ceremony on 'Self-Empowerment through Inner Awakening for Security Forces Personnel'. Shah acknowledged the organization's significant role in helping security forces manage stress, emphasizing that the nation's safety is a direct result of the sacrifices and dedication of these personnel.

In his speech, he celebrated India's progress, citing its ascent to the world's fifth-largest economy with aspirations to climb further. Shah expressed a vision for India to become the leading global economy by 2047, coinciding with the century of its independence. He underscored the importance of cultural unity and support from institutions like the Brahma Kumaris in achieving this goal.

Earlier in the day, at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Day Parade in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, Shah saluted the courage and ultimate sacrifices of CRPF personnel, acknowledging the significant role they play in the nation's unity and security. He commemorated the bravery displayed during pivotal historical events, affirming the government's commitment to their welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

