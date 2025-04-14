Chhattisgarh's Rising IED Threat: A Mounting Challenge for Security Forces
The rate of injuries among security personnel in Chhattisgarh due to IED attacks has surged by 300% in early 2025. This rise presents significant challenges in eradicating Naxalites by March 2026. Officials note the difficulty in detection and the mounting threat these devices pose to security forces and civilians alike.
In the first quarter of 2025, the number of security personnel injured by improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in Chhattisgarh soared by approximately 300%. This surge presents a considerable challenge for authorities aiming to eradicate Naxalites from the region by March 2026.
Officials revealed that during the initial months of 2025, 23 personnel were injured in 23 separate IED attacks, with over 201 explosives weighing in excess of 500 kgs being recovered. In comparison, just nine such attacks were reported during the same period in 2024, resulting in injuries to six personnel and the recovery of 85 explosives weighing 257 kgs.
This alarming trend has prompted security agencies to exercise extreme caution while navigating the region's roads and dirt tracks. With a noticeable uptick in attacks and injuries blamed on resource-strapped Naxalites, the security forces have been instructed to conduct patrols on foot rather than relying on vehicles to ensure their safety.
