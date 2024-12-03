Israeli Forces Target 'Terrorist' Cell in West Bank
Israel's military announced it attacked a 'terrorist' cell in the Aqabah area of the West Bank's Jordan Valley. Further details are awaited following the statement by the military.
The military's official communication stated that more information would be provided at a later time, keeping the public in anticipation.
This development unfolds amidst heightened tensions in the region, prompting international attention and reactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
