Israeli Forces Target 'Terrorist' Cell in West Bank

Israel's military announced it attacked a 'terrorist' cell in the Aqabah area of the West Bank's Jordan Valley. Further details are awaited following the statement by the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:31 IST
In a recent operation, Israel's military struck what it described as a 'terrorist' cell located in the Aqabah region of the West Bank's Jordan Valley.

The military's official communication stated that more information would be provided at a later time, keeping the public in anticipation.

This development unfolds amidst heightened tensions in the region, prompting international attention and reactions.

