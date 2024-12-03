Harmony Versus Enmity: Delhi High Court Shields Activist Nadeem Khan

The Delhi High Court granted activist Nadeem Khan protection from arrest until December 6 in a case accusing him of promoting enmity. The decision underscores the court's emphasis on the nation's robust harmony and constitutional rights, particularly the right to free speech under Article 19(1)(a).

Justice Jasmeet Singh remarked that the nation's harmony and the common man's convictions are resilient, urging faith in the intelligence of citizens. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khan, argued the FIR was baseless and malicious, lacking substantive evidence.

The court asked the Delhi police to respond to Khan's petition challenging the FIR by December 6. Meanwhile, Khan must not leave Delhi without permission. The court emphasized the protection of freedom of speech, instructing that Khan should not be arrested until the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)