Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan Faces Lokayukta in Disproportionate Assets Inquiry

Karnataka's Housing and Waqf Minister, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, appeared before the Lokayukta police on Tuesday in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Sources within the Lokayukta confirmed the Minister's presence at their office for questioning.

The investigation into Khan's assets began after the Enforcement Directorate, during its probe into the IMA Ponzi scheme, uncovered potential evidence against him. Information obtained by the ED led them to alert the Lokayukta, responsible for handling such cases.

Prior investigation into the case was halted due to a legal stay, which was recently lifted, allowing the Lokayukta police to resume their inquiry into Khan's alleged disproportionate assets.

