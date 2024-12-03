Left Menu

UK Freezes Assets Under New Anti-Terrorism Sanctions

The UK government has invoked counter-terrorism laws to freeze the assets of Brian Sheridan from Northern Ireland, associating him with the New Irish Republican Army. This marks the first use of Treasury-led financial sanctions specific to Northern Ireland-related terrorism, barring any financial dealings with Sheridan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:36 IST
UK Freezes Assets Under New Anti-Terrorism Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, British authorities have applied counter-terrorism legislation to freeze the assets of Brian Sheridan, a Northern Ireland resident allegedly tied to the New Irish Republican Army (IRA). The government claims Sheridan facilitated terrorism by associating with, and funding the group.

The New IRA remains opposed to Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement and has been linked to numerous attacks, including the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019. Sheridan's financial assets have now been frozen to prevent any support to this outlawed organization.

Epitomizing the first of its kind, these Treasury-led sanctions prohibit any financial transactions with Sheridan, as stated by Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq. This domestic measure underscores a stringent stance against terrorism related to Northern Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024