UK Freezes Assets Under New Anti-Terrorism Sanctions

In a landmark move, British authorities have applied counter-terrorism legislation to freeze the assets of Brian Sheridan, a Northern Ireland resident allegedly tied to the New Irish Republican Army (IRA). The government claims Sheridan facilitated terrorism by associating with, and funding the group.

The New IRA remains opposed to Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement and has been linked to numerous attacks, including the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019. Sheridan's financial assets have now been frozen to prevent any support to this outlawed organization.

Epitomizing the first of its kind, these Treasury-led sanctions prohibit any financial transactions with Sheridan, as stated by Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq. This domestic measure underscores a stringent stance against terrorism related to Northern Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)