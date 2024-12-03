Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel
The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case against former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. The case involved allegations of extortion and pressuring businesses to buy electoral bonds. The FIR, registered by Bengaluru police upon activist Adarsh R Iyer's complaint, also named Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the criminal case against former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.
The court's decision came after Kateel petitioned against allegations of extortion and coercing businesses into purchasing electoral bonds.
The FIR, originally filed by activist Adarsh R Iyer, involved prominent figures including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, though she was not a petitioner in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Unfolds: Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz Amid Senate Confirmation Debate
Udhayanidhi Stalin Fires Back at Opposition Criticism Over Karunanidhi Schemes
U.S. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission to Beirut for Ceasefire Talks
Swift Response Prevents Casualties in Rangareddy Fires
Tragic Ragging Incident in Gujarat: FIR Filed Against 15 Students