Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case against former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. The case involved allegations of extortion and pressuring businesses to buy electoral bonds. The FIR, registered by Bengaluru police upon activist Adarsh R Iyer's complaint, also named Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:51 IST
In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the criminal case against former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The court's decision came after Kateel petitioned against allegations of extortion and coercing businesses into purchasing electoral bonds.

The FIR, originally filed by activist Adarsh R Iyer, involved prominent figures including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, though she was not a petitioner in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

