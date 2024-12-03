Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel

In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the criminal case against former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The court's decision came after Kateel petitioned against allegations of extortion and coercing businesses into purchasing electoral bonds.

The FIR, originally filed by activist Adarsh R Iyer, involved prominent figures including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, though she was not a petitioner in the case.

