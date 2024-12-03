Sri Lanka's Local Elections: A Fresh Start

The Sri Lankan government is set to resume its local council elections by inviting new nominations, ending the hiatus since March 2023 caused by financial and legal hurdles.

Initially postponed due to funding issues, the elections faced further delays when opposition parties took the matter to court, which ruled that the delay infringed upon voters' rights.

In response, the Cabinet has approved amendments to the Local Government Elections Act, preparing a new bill aimed at facilitating these elections timely, as pressure mounts for a resolution in early 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)