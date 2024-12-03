Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Local Elections: A Fresh Start

Sri Lanka plans new nominations for local councils after a postponement since March 2023, caused by financial constraints and legal challenges. The Cabinet approved an amendment to the Local Government Elections Act for fresh nominations, ensuring elections take place promptly, following a court ruling demanding action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:31 IST
Sri Lanka's Local Elections: A Fresh Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government is set to resume its local council elections by inviting new nominations, ending the hiatus since March 2023 caused by financial and legal hurdles.

Initially postponed due to funding issues, the elections faced further delays when opposition parties took the matter to court, which ruled that the delay infringed upon voters' rights.

In response, the Cabinet has approved amendments to the Local Government Elections Act, preparing a new bill aimed at facilitating these elections timely, as pressure mounts for a resolution in early 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024